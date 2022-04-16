Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Target Price at $27.20

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 243,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $11.85. 1,113,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.