Brokerages Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Price Target at $19.00

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 256,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

