Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of COMP stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -2.53.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

