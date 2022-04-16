Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $21.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
