Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $21.00

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

