Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $112.14

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $94.70. The company had a trading volume of 150,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,758. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

