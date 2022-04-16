Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target at $39.21

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after buying an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Farfetch by 26.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,108,000 after buying an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.