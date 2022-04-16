Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $21.83

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. 1,634,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,034. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,622.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

