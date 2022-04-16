Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $20.80

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.
About First Horizon (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
