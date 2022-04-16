Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

