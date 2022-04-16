Brokerages Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Target Price at GBX 319.50

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.43) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($5,173.05).

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.03. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 330 ($4.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of £522.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

