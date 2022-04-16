Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $136.67

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.