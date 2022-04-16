Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

