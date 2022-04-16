Brokerages Set Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Price Target at GBX 21

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 519.40 ($6.77). 11,272,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,286. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 526.60 ($6.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 423.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.89%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

