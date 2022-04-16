Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) PT at GBX 1,650.56

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.56 ($21.51).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:IMI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,277 ($16.64). The company had a trading volume of 809,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,358. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.67) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,275.48). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($703,206.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,330 shares of company stock worth $1,904,768.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

