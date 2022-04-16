Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $149.74

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 805,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,998. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

