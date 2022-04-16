Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $162.86

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 432,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,300. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

