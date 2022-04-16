Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $14.18

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,814. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.