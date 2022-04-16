Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price at $186.60

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.60.
Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ MDGL opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
