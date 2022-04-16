Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $246.92

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

MRNA opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

