Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Target Price at $29.20

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,710. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

