Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $76.36

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE FOUR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,135. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $103.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

