Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $21.57

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

GCTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.37) to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.39) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.11) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

