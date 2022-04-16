Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $21.57

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.
GCTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.37) to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.39) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.11) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of GCTAF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.69.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
