Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price at $21.57

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

GCTAF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.11) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.39) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.50 ($23.37) to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.26. 3,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.