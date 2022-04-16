Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price at C$33.39

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$32.38 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$27.69 and a 1-year high of C$33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.49.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

