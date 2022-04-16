Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Target Price at $66.30

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

