Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $433.05

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.79. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.