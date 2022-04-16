Brokerages Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) PT at GBX 214.17

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.79).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

TUI stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 241.20 ($3.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 166.70 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

