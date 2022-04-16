Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $446.64

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.64.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $415.65. 552,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
