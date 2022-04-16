Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $446.64

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $415.65. 552,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.