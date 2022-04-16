Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

