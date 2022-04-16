Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,225 Consensus PT from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.99).

BRBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,615.50 ($21.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,756.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,816.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.02) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,095.13). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,690.38). Insiders acquired a total of 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622 in the last ninety days.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

