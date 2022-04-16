BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Shares of BW Offshore stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. BW Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

BW Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

BW Offshore Limited engages in the engineering of offshore production solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The company builds, owns, leases, and operates floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs) for oil and gas industries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 10 FPSOs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.