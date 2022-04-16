BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.
Shares of BW Offshore stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. BW Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15.
BW Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BW Offshore (BGSWF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.