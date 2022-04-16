Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $427.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.63 million and the highest is $437.18 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CABO traded down $11.85 on Wednesday, reaching $1,428.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,482.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,639.98. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.