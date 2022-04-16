Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 152.0% in March

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CGO stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

