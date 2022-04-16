Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 152.0% in March

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
CGO stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.47.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
