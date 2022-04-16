Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Callaway Golf reported sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $100,564,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,655,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

