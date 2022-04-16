Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.30. 1,326,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

