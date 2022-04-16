Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $44.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $23.65. 1,492,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.