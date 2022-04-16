Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDPYF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

CDPYF stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

