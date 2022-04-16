Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,382. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.22. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

