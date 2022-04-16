Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 314,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,833. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

