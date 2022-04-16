Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 314,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,833. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
