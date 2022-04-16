Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. 65,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

