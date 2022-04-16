CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,392,800 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

