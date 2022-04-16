CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,392,800 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

