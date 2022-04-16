Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of COOSF opened at $36.00 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS (Get Rating)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.