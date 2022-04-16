CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post sales of $405.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $409.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,143.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

