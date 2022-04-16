Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($188.86).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($233.70) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($158.70) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX traded down €0.95 ($1.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €129.00 ($140.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €158.49. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €118.10 ($128.37) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($219.57).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.