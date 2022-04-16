Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $138.67. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

