Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,002.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

