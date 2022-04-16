Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRM opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

