Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

