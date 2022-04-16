CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.8 days.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCDBF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

